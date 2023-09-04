Michael S. Ferrell and Daniel 'Danny' R. Simandl of Epstein Becker & Green and Amundsen Davis partners Ryan Brandon and Danessa P. Watkins have stepped in as defense counsel to the city of Joliet's councilman Pat Mudron, former chief deputy of operations Marc Reid, former police chief Al Roechner and his wife Nancy Roechner, respectively, in a pending civil RICO lawsuit. The case, filed July 19 in Illinois Northern District Court by Ettinger & Associates on behalf of the city's former mayor Robert O'Dekirk and other plaintiffs, accuses the defendants of conspiring and coercing O'Dekirk into filing a false report in hopes that it would tarnish his political career. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Martha M. Pacold, is 1:23-cv-04658, O'Dekirk et al v. Roechner et al.
Government
September 04, 2023, 11:41 AM