Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at McShea Law Firm on Monday removed a consumer lawsuit against American Airlines to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed pro se by a plaintiff claiming his family was not allowed to board a plane due to his not receiving updated boarding information. The case is 2:23-cv-01934, Odedeyi v. American Airlines.

Transportation & Logistics

May 22, 2023, 6:13 PM

Plaintiffs

Olanrewaju Odedeyi

defendants

American Airlines

defendant counsels

Mcshea Law Firm PC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract