Anna M. Reinert and Hannah E. Engle of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani have stepped in to defend All Copy Products Inc., doing business as Verticomm, in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The case was filed Sept. 27 in Colorado District Court by HKM Employment Attorneys on behalf of an information technology support engineer who contends that she was wrongfully terminated after requesting accommodations for her multiple sclerosis diagnosis. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan Prose, is 1:23-cv-02525, O'Dea v. All Copy Products, Inc.

November 13, 2023, 7:33 AM

