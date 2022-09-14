New Suit

Hogan Lovells sued U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra and U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Robert M. Califf in District of Columbia District Court on Wednesday. The lawsuit, brought on behalf of Octapharma Pharmazeutika Produktionsges mbH, seeks to set aside the FDA’s approval of three biologics license applications submitted by three blood centers for fibrinogen products that allegedly have not been demonstrated to be effective through clinical trials. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-02782, Octapharma USA, Inc. et al v. Becerra et al.

Government

September 14, 2022, 11:59 AM