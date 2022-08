New Suit - Contract

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Wednesday in North Carolina Western District Court on behalf of Octapharma Plasma. The complaint targets SeePoint LLC over allegedly undelivered kiosks for use at Octapharma's plasma donation centers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-00414, Octapharma Plasma Inc. v. SeePoint LLC et al.

North Carolina

August 17, 2022, 2:41 PM