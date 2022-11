Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Armstrong Teasdale on Monday removed a lawsuit against Dr. Nicholas Smith to Missouri Western District Court. The suit, filed by BurnettDriskill on behalf of Patrick O'Connor, alleges that the defendant failed to conduct a thorough and adequate medical exam in connection with the plaintiff's application for disability benefits with the Social Security Administration. The case is 4:22-cv-00746, O'Connor v. Smith.

Health Care

November 14, 2022, 8:16 PM