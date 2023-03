Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Schwabe, Williamson & Wyatt on Tuesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against St. Joseph Medical Center and Southland Hospitalists to Washington Western District Court. The complaint was filed by Buri Funston Mumford Furlong on behalf of a plaintiff alleging disability bias and retaliation. The case is 2:23-cv-00476, O'Connor et al v. PeaceHealth.

Washington

March 28, 2023, 7:47 PM

Plaintiffs

Patrick J O'Connor

Plaintiffs

Buri Funston Mumford

defendants

PeaceHealth

Southland Hospitalists PC

defendant counsels

Schwabe, Williamson & Wyatt

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA