J.C. Penney was sued Friday in Delaware District Court. The court action, brought by Jacobs & Crumplar on behalf of Kathleen O'Connell and Rosemary O'Connell, arises over barriers to access that allegedly violate the ADA. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00469, O'Connell et al v. J.C. Penney Corporation, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 28, 2023, 11:46 AM

Plaintiffs

Kathleen O'Connell

Rosemary O'Connell

Jacobs & Crumplar, P.A.

defendants

J.C. Penney Corporation, Inc.

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA