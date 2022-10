Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Porteous, Hainkel & Johnson on Wednesday removed a hurricane-related insurance lawsuit against State Farm Insurance to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, concerning claims stemming from Hurricane Ida, was filed by Block Law Firm on behalf of Dale Ockmond and Valerie Ockmond. The case is 2:22-cv-04001, Ockmond et al v. State Farm Fire and Casualty Company.