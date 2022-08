New Suit

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services was hit with a Medicare reimbursement lawsuit on Friday in District of Columbia District Court. The suit, filed by K&L Gates on behalf of Ochsner Health and other medical centers, challenges the department's decision to reduce reimbursement for prescription drugs under the 340B Drug Pricing Program. The case is 1:22-cv-02390, Ochsner Clinic Foundation et al. v. Becerra.

Health Care

August 12, 2022, 2:16 PM