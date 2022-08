Removed To Federal Court

Zeroo Gravity Games LLC on Friday removed a consumer class action over alleged deceptive marketing practices to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by the Ryan Law Group, accuses the defendant of misleading players into making in-game purchases by falsely advertising sale prices. Zeroo Gravity is represented by Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer. The case is 2:22-cv-05896, Ochoa v. Zeroo Gravity Games LLC.

California

August 19, 2022, 4:12 PM