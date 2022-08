Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Jones Skelton & Hochuli on Monday removed a civil rights lawsuit against San Juan County Board of Commissioners and other defendants to New Mexico District Court. The complaint was filed by attorney Dwight E. Thompson on behalf of Richele Ochoa, who contends that the defendants failed to provide her with her prescribed medication while in the defendants' custody. The case is 1:22-cv-00602, Ochoa v. San Juan County Board of Commissioners et al.

Government

August 15, 2022, 4:51 PM