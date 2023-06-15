New Suit - Trademark

Cozen O'Connor filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Delaware District Court on behalf of OCHO Holdings Co., a consumer financial services company. The suit takes aim at OCHO Investment Advisors LLC, its affiliate the Vibes Co. and both companies’ owner Ankur Nagpal. According to the complaint, the defendants market financial services using the plaintiff’s mark. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00650, Ocho Holdings Co. v. Ocho Investment Advisors LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

June 15, 2023, 8:56 AM

Ocho Holdings Co.

Cozen O'Connor

Ankur Nagpal

Ocho Investment Advisors LLC

The Vibes Company Inc.

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims