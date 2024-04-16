Who Got The Work

E. Barrett Hails of Phelps Dunbar has entered an appearance for Ion Insurance Co. in a pending lawsuit over a maritime insurance contract dispute. The suit, which pertains to the wrongful denial of expenses related to the tow/salvage of a vessel, was filed March 2 in Florida Southern District Court by the Law Offices of Geoffrey Gilbert on behalf of Ocean Xplore. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Rodney Smith, is 1:24-cv-20828, Ocean Xplore, LLC. v. Ion Insurance Company, Inc.

Property & Casualty

April 16, 2024, 9:39 AM

Plaintiffs

Ocean Xplore, LLC.

Plaintiffs

Law Offices Of Geoffrey Gilbert, P.A.

defendants

Ion Insurance Company, Inc.

defendant counsels

Phelps Dunbar

nature of claim: 120/over a maritime contract dispute