Who Got The Work

Alexander P. Ott, Megan Corrigan and Karen Gover of McDermott Will & Emery have entered appearances for Analog Devices, a Massachusetts-based manufacturer of semiconductor processing equipment, in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The suit, which asserts two patents, was filed July 9 in Massachusetts District Court by Arrowood LLP and the Devlin Law Firm on behalf of Ocean Semiconductors. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Patti B. Saris, is 1:24-cv-11759, Ocean Semiconductors LLC v. Analog Devices Inc.

Technology

September 27, 2024, 10:41 AM

Plaintiffs

Ocean Semiconductors LLC

Plaintiffs

Arrowood LLP

Devlin Law Firm LLC

Defendants

Analog Devices Inc.

defendant counsels

McDermott Will & Emery

Nature of Claim: 830/over patent claims