Who Got The Work

Travelers, a New York-based insurance company, has turned to lawyer Richard James McAlpin of McAlpin & Conroy to defend a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The suit, filed Sept. 9 in Florida Southern District Court by Ver Ploeg & Marino on behalf of Ocean Reef Charters, arises over a disputed property claim stemming from a yacht allegedly damaged by Hurricane Irma. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon, is 9:23-cv-81222, Ocean Reef Charters, LLC v. Travelers Property Casualty Company Of America.

Insurance

October 18, 2023, 1:02 PM

Plaintiffs

Ocean Reef Charters, LLC

Plaintiffs

Ver Ploeg & Marino

Ver Ploeg & Marino, P.A.

defendants

Travelers Property Casualty Company Of America

defendant counsels

Mcalpin & Conroy PA

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute