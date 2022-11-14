New Suit - Contract

DLA Piper filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in California Central District Court on behalf of Ocean Blue Express Inc., a shipping logistics business. The suit seeks to recover payment from JJ Martin Group LLC for invoices totaling roughly $410,000 after the defendant mistakenly wired the funds to a fraudulent account. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-08310, Ocean Blue Express, Inc. v. JJ Martin Group, LLC.

Transportation & Logistics

November 14, 2022, 6:03 PM