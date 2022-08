Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Whiteford, Taylor & Preston on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against YRC Worldwide, a transportation and global logistics company, and Gebruder Weiss Inc. to Maryland District Court. The suit, over the alleged failure to deliver equipment timely, was filed by Allen & Allen on behalf of Ocean Amusements Inc. The case is 1:22-cv-02073, Ocean Amusements, Inc. v. Gebruder Weiss, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

August 16, 2022, 7:20 PM