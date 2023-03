News From Law.com

Occidental Petroleum's retiring general counsel Marcia E. Backus struck a gusher on the way out the door last year, when her total compensation rose to $9.12 million from $5.2 million in 2021. That's more than all five other senior executives except for Occidental President and CEO Vicki Hollub, whose compensation totaled $14.9 million.

March 27, 2023, 2:31 PM

