Marcia Backus is stepping down as Occidental Petroleum's senior vice president, general counsel and chief compliance officer, effective at the end of this year. Backus, 67, who joined the Houston-based energy company as legal chief in 2013, will have the title executive adviser of legal until she retires in March 2023. She then will serve as consultant through June 2024, receiving $131,250 per month in compensation.

Energy

October 03, 2022, 4:15 PM