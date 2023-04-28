Who Got The Work

Schenck, Price, Smith & King; Babst Calland Clements and Zomnir; and Gibbons have entered appearances for Ashland Global Holdings, Celanese, PPG Industries, Sherwin-Williams and other defendants in a pending environmental lawsuit. The complaint, which seeks recovery of CERCLA response costs, was filed March 24 in New Jersey District Court by Langsam Stevens Silver & Hollaender and Gibbs & Burns on behalf of Occidental Chemical Corp. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Madeline Cox Arleo, is 2:23-cv-01699, Occidental Chemical Corporation v. Givaudan Fragrances Corporation et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

April 28, 2023, 10:22 AM

nature of claim: 893/alleging violations of environmental protection laws