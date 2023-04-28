Who Got The Work
Schenck, Price, Smith & King; Babst Calland Clements and Zomnir; and Gibbons have entered appearances for Ashland Global Holdings, Celanese, PPG Industries, Sherwin-Williams and other defendants in a pending environmental lawsuit. The complaint, which seeks recovery of CERCLA response costs, was filed March 24 in New Jersey District Court by Langsam Stevens Silver & Hollaender and Gibbs & Burns on behalf of Occidental Chemical Corp. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Madeline Cox Arleo, is 2:23-cv-01699, Occidental Chemical Corporation v. Givaudan Fragrances Corporation et al.
Industrial, Chemicals & Materials
April 28, 2023, 10:22 AM
Plaintiffs
- Occidental Chemical Corporation
Plaintiffs
- Langsam Stevens Silver & Hollaender, LLP
defendants
- Ashland LLC
- BASF Corporation
- Bath Iron Works Corporation
- CNA Holdings LLC
- General Electric Company
- Hexcel Corporation
- Mckesson Corporation
- Paramount Global
- Pharmacia LLC
- PPG Industries, Inc.
- Public Service Electric And Gas Company
- Sequa Corporation
- Sun Chemical Corporation
- The Sherwin-Williams Company
- Alden Leeds Inc.
- Alliance Chemical Inc.
- Benjamin Moore & Co.
- Clean Earth Of North Jersey, Inc.
- Conopco, Inc.
- Cooper Industries, LLC
- Enpro Industries, Inc.
- Givaudan Fragrances Corporation
- Isp Chemicals LLC
- Kearny Smelting & Refining
- Kearny Smelting & Refining Corporation
- Legacy Vulcan, LLC
- Neu Holdings U.S. Corporation
- Nokia Of America Corporation
- Noveon Hilton Davis Inc.
- Passaic Valley Sewerage Commission
- Pitt-Consol Chemical Company
- Pmc Global, Inc.
- Purdue Pharma Technologies, Inc.
- Safety-Kleen Envirosystems Company
- Spectraserv, Inc.
- Stwb Inc.
- Teval Corporation
- Tfcf America, Inc.
defendant counsels
- Preti, Flaherty, Beliveau & Pachios
- Gibbons
- Baker Botts
- Anselmi & Carvelli, LLP
- Latham & Watkins
- Michael P Mcthomas PLLC
- Robinson & Cole
- Manko Gold Katcher Fox
- Ballardf Spahr LLP
- Ballard Spahr
- Babst Calland Clements and Zomnir
- Schenck, Price, Smith & King
- Morgan, Lewis & Bockius
nature of claim: 893/alleging violations of environmental protection laws