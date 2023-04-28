Who Got The Work

Schenck, Price, Smith & King; Babst Calland Clements and Zomnir; and Gibbons have entered appearances for Ashland Global Holdings, Celanese, PPG Industries, Sherwin-Williams and other defendants in a pending environmental lawsuit. The complaint, which seeks recovery of CERCLA response costs, was filed March 24 in New Jersey District Court by Langsam Stevens Silver & Hollaender and Gibbs & Burns on behalf of Occidental Chemical Corp. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Madeline Cox Arleo, is 2:23-cv-01699, Occidental Chemical Corporation v. Givaudan Fragrances Corporation et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

April 28, 2023, 10:22 AM

Plaintiffs

Occidental Chemical Corporation

Plaintiffs

Langsam Stevens Silver & Hollaender, LLP

defendants

Ashland LLC

BASF Corporation

Bath Iron Works Corporation

CNA Holdings LLC

General Electric Company

Hexcel Corporation

Mckesson Corporation

Paramount Global

Pharmacia LLC

PPG Industries, Inc.

Public Service Electric And Gas Company

Sequa Corporation

Sun Chemical Corporation

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Alden Leeds Inc.

Alliance Chemical Inc.

Benjamin Moore & Co.

Clean Earth Of North Jersey, Inc.

Conopco, Inc.

Cooper Industries, LLC

Enpro Industries, Inc.

Givaudan Fragrances Corporation

Isp Chemicals LLC

Kearny Smelting & Refining

Kearny Smelting & Refining Corporation

Legacy Vulcan, LLC

Neu Holdings U.S. Corporation

Nokia Of America Corporation

Noveon Hilton Davis Inc.

Passaic Valley Sewerage Commission

Pitt-Consol Chemical Company

Pmc Global, Inc.

Purdue Pharma Technologies, Inc.

Safety-Kleen Envirosystems Company

Spectraserv, Inc.

Stwb Inc.

Teval Corporation

Tfcf America, Inc.

defendant counsels

Preti, Flaherty, Beliveau & Pachios

Gibbons

Baker Botts

Anselmi & Carvelli, LLP

Latham & Watkins

Michael P Mcthomas PLLC

Robinson & Cole

Manko Gold Katcher Fox

Ballardf Spahr LLP

Ballard Spahr

Babst Calland Clements and Zomnir

Schenck, Price, Smith & King

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

nature of claim: 893/alleging violations of environmental protection laws