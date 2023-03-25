New Suit - Environmental
BASF, General Dynamics, Celanese, McKesson and other defendants were hit with an environmental lawsuit Friday in New Jersey District Court. The court action, which seeks recovery of CERCLA response costs, was filed by Langsam Stevens Silver & Hollaender and Gibbs & Burns on behalf of Occidental Chemical Corp. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-01699, Occidental Chemical Corporation v. Givaudan Fragrances Corporation et al.
Industrial, Chemicals & Materials
March 25, 2023, 6:52 AM
Plaintiffs
- Occidental Chemical Corporation
Plaintiffs
- Langsam Stevens Silver & Hollaender, LLP
defendants
- Ashland LLC
- BASF Corporation
- Bath Iron Works Corporation
- CNA Holdings LLC
- General Electric Company
- Hexcel Corporation
- Mckesson Corporation
- Paramount Global
- Pharmacia LLC
- PPG Industries, Inc.
- Public Service Electric And Gas Company
- Sequa Corporation
- Sun Chemical Corporation
- The Sherwin-Williams Company
- Alden Leeds Inc.
- Alliance Chemical Inc.
- Benjamin Moore & Co.
- Clean Earth Of North Jersey, Inc.
- Conopco, Inc.
- Cooper Industries, LLC
- Enpro Industries, Inc.
- Givaudan Fragrances Corporation
- Isp Chemicals LLC
- Kearny Smelting & Refining
- Legacy Vulcan, LLC
- Neu Holdings U.S. Corporation
- Nokia Of America Corporation
- Noveon Hilton Davis Inc.
- Passaic Valley Sewerage Commission
- Pitt-Consol Chemical Company
- Pmc Global, Inc.
- Purdue Pharma Technologies, Inc.
- Safety-Kleen Envirosystems Company
- Spectraserv, Inc.
- Stwb Inc.
- Teval Corporation
- Tfcf America, Inc.
nature of claim: 893/alleging violations of environmental protection laws