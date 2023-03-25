New Suit - Environmental

BASF, General Dynamics, Celanese, McKesson and other defendants were hit with an environmental lawsuit Friday in New Jersey District Court. The court action, which seeks recovery of CERCLA response costs, was filed by Langsam Stevens Silver & Hollaender and Gibbs & Burns on behalf of Occidental Chemical Corp. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-01699, Occidental Chemical Corporation v. Givaudan Fragrances Corporation et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

March 25, 2023, 6:52 AM

nature of claim: 893/alleging violations of environmental protection laws