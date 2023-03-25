New Suit - Environmental

BASF, General Dynamics, Celanese, McKesson and other defendants were hit with an environmental lawsuit Friday in New Jersey District Court. The court action, which seeks recovery of CERCLA response costs, was filed by Langsam Stevens Silver & Hollaender and Gibbs & Burns on behalf of Occidental Chemical Corp. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-01699, Occidental Chemical Corporation v. Givaudan Fragrances Corporation et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

March 25, 2023, 6:52 AM

Plaintiffs

Occidental Chemical Corporation

Plaintiffs

Langsam Stevens Silver & Hollaender, LLP

defendants

Ashland LLC

BASF Corporation

Bath Iron Works Corporation

CNA Holdings LLC

General Electric Company

Hexcel Corporation

Mckesson Corporation

Paramount Global

Pharmacia LLC

PPG Industries, Inc.

Public Service Electric And Gas Company

Sequa Corporation

Sun Chemical Corporation

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Alden Leeds Inc.

Alliance Chemical Inc.

Benjamin Moore & Co.

Clean Earth Of North Jersey, Inc.

Conopco, Inc.

Cooper Industries, LLC

Enpro Industries, Inc.

Givaudan Fragrances Corporation

Isp Chemicals LLC

Kearny Smelting & Refining

Legacy Vulcan, LLC

Neu Holdings U.S. Corporation

Nokia Of America Corporation

Noveon Hilton Davis Inc.

Passaic Valley Sewerage Commission

Pitt-Consol Chemical Company

Pmc Global, Inc.

Purdue Pharma Technologies, Inc.

Safety-Kleen Envirosystems Company

Spectraserv, Inc.

Stwb Inc.

Teval Corporation

Tfcf America, Inc.

nature of claim: 893/alleging violations of environmental protection laws