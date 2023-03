Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Bass, Berry & Sims on Wednesday removed a class action against debt collector TRS Recovery Services Inc. to New York Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Stein Sacks PLLC, accuses TRS of intentionally sending confusing and misleading statements to consumers in violation of the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The case is 2:23-cv-02422, Ocampo v. TRS Recovery Services, Inc.

Banking & Financial Services

March 29, 2023, 4:15 PM

Plaintiffs

Evelin Ocampo

defendants

TRS Recovery Services, Inc.

defendant counsels

Bass, Berry & Sims

nature of claim: 480/over alleged breaches of consumer credit or privacy laws