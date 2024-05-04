Who Got The Work

Hallie Richards and Joseph J. Angersola of Swift, Currie, McGhee & Hiers have entered appearances for Nissan USA in a pending lawsuit over an allegedly defective product. The case was filed March 20 in Georgia Northern District Court by Beasley Allen Crow Methvin Portis & Miles on behalf of Luanne Bonnie, Jesus Salvador Ocampo Jimenez and Mark Robinson. The complaint contends that the defendant's 2016 Nissan Versa SL vehicle had defective airbags that failed to deploy in a motor vehicle collision in which the plaintiff's family members were injured and/or died. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge J.P. Boulee, is 1:24-cv-01224, Ocampo Jimenez et al v. Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. et al.

Automotive

May 04, 2024, 12:23 PM

