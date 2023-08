Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Foley & Lardner on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Ingersoll Rand's Clark Equipment Co. d/b/a Bobcat to Florida Middle District Court. The complaint was filed by the Orlando Law Group on behalf of Ocala Tractor. The case is 5:23-cv-00493, Ocala Tractor, LLC v. Clark Equipment Company.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

August 07, 2023, 6:09 PM

Plaintiffs

Ocala Tractor, LLC

defendants

Clark Equipment Company

defendant counsels

Foley & Lardner

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract