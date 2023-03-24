Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Littler Mendelson on Thursday removed a wage-and-hour class action against Pulse Commercials LLC and other defendants to California Central District Court. The suit was brought by Harris & Ruble on behalf of individuals employed by the defendant as crew members for a commercial entitled 'WGU' who contend that they were not properly compensated and were not timely paid for performed services. The case is 2:23-cv-02194, O'Cain v. Pulse Commercials, LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company; et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

March 24, 2023, 7:27 AM

Plaintiffs

Timothy O'Cain

defendants

Casey Engelhardt

Doe 1 through and including Doe 10

Marisa Clifford

Pulse Commercials, LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company;

Thomas Benski

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches