Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Aetna, a health care insurance company, to California Central District Court. The complaint was filed by attorney Jonathan A. Stieglitz on behalf of O.C. Multispecialty Surgery Center. The case is 2:22-cv-06236, O.C. Multispecialty Surgery Center v. Aetna Life Insurance Co.