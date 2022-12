Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Wednesday removed a biometric privacy class action against digital identification company Yoti USA to Illinois Southern District Court. The suit, brought by McGuire Law, accuses the defendant of storing individuals' facial scans without consent in violation of the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act. The case is 3:22-cv-03105, O.C. v. Yoti (USA) Inc.

Illinois

December 28, 2022, 6:56 PM