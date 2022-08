New Suit - Product Liability

Robins Kaplan filed a product liability lawsuit Thursday in New Jersey District Court on behalf of James Obrien. The complaint, for injury claims arising from an allegedly faulty Connexion GXL hip liner implant, takes aim at medical device company Exactech Inc. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-05240, Obrien v. Exactech, Inc. et al.

Health Care

August 26, 2022, 6:37 AM