Abbott Laboratories d/b/a Abbott Nutrition was slapped with a consumer lawsuit Monday in Florida Southern District Court over the possible contamination of infant formula produced from a Sturgis, Michigan facility. The suit, which follows an FDA warning on Feb. 17, contends that Abbott became aware of possible product contamination months before issuing the voluntary recall of Similac, Alimentum and EleCare brand baby formula originating at the facility. The suit was brought by Aylstock, Witkin, Kreis & Overholtz; and Walsh Law on behalf of Jordyn O'Brien. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:22-cv-61558, O'Brien v. Abbott Laboratories, Inc.