Who Got The Work

LaToya C. Merritt and Marcellus D. Chamberlain of Phelps Dunbar have stepped in to represent the Jackson Public School District in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The suit was filed Aug. 5 in Mississippi Southern District Court by Joel F. Dillard PA on behalf of an educator who contends that she was wrongfully terminated while on FMLA leave. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Carlton W. Reeves, is 3:24-cv-00456, O'Briant v. Jackson Public School District.

Education

September 23, 2024, 10:08 AM

Plaintiffs

Michelle O'Briant

Plaintiffs

Joel F. Dillard, PA

Defendants

Jackson Public School District

defendant counsels

Phelps Dunbar

Nature of Claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination