Objectors in $725M Facebook Settlement Combat Absurd $8,500 ...

Lawyers for objectors to a $725 million privacy settlement with Facebook are challenging a demand to pay $8,500 bonds in their appeal, calling the amount "absurd." Plaintiffs lawyers insisted that the bonds were necessary because the objector lawyers, John Kress, Kendrick Jan and John Pentz, had a "history of 'abusing the litigation process.'" Jan and Pentz have been in numerous tech settlements, including one that goes before the Ninth Circuit on Feb. 7.

November 30, 2023, 5:42 PM

