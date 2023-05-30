New Suit

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission was hit with a civil rights lawsuit Sunday in New York Southern District Court. The court action, filed by Emmet, Marvin & Martin on behalf of Stephen Jay Obie, contends that the CFTC has gagged the Commission Inspector General from speaking with any other CFTC employees, such as the plaintiff, an attorney-advisor in the Commission’s Office of the Inspector General. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-04459, Obie v. Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Government

May 30, 2023, 11:48 AM

Plaintiffs

Stephen Jay Obie

Plaintiffs

Emmet Marvin & Martin LLP

defendants

Commodity Futures Trading Commission

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation