Miller & Chevalier filed an immigration lawsuit on Monday in District of Columbia District Court on behalf of Ankita Ramkishore Kulhare and Karan Singh Oberoi. The suit accuses the State Department and other defendants of unreasonable delay in processing the plaintiffs' F-1, H-1B and H4 visa applications. The case is 1:22-cv-03491, Oberoi et al. v. Blinken et al.

November 14, 2022, 5:50 PM