Obermayer Sued for Legal Malpractice, Misrepresentation by C...

Philadelphia firm Obermayer Rebmann Maxwell & Hippel and two of its partners, including former Pennsylvania attorney general and current litigator Walter Cohen, are being sued in the Philadelphia court of common pleas by Dominion Management Services Inc. for legal malpractice involving a 2018 lawsuit. The current suit, filed on April 24 by Feldman Shepherd Wohlgelernter Tanner Weinstock Dodig co-founder and personal injury attorney Alan Feldman, accused Obermayer, Cohen, and business and commercial litigator Richard Limburg of professional negligence, breach of contract, and fraud and misrepresentation.

April 25, 2023, 4:58 PM

