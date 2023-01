Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Delta Air Lines to Maryland District Court. The suit was filed by pro se plaintiffs who accuse Delta of negligence after they were forced to wait on a plane for hours in 100 degree temperatures and were not provided any accommodations after their flight was canceled. The case is 1:23-cv-00118, Oberer et al v. Delta Airlines, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

January 18, 2023, 4:37 AM