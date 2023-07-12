Removed To Federal Court

Trinity Health, Mercy Health Network and Mercy Medical Center removed a data breach class action to Iowa Southern District Court on Wednesday. The suit was filed by Shindler Anderson Goplerud & Weese and Siri & Glimstad on behalf of individuals whose personally identifiable information was allegedly compromised in a cyberattack. The defendants are represented by Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani. The case is 4:23-cv-00235, Oberdorf et al. v. Trinity Health Corp. et al.

Health Care

July 12, 2023, 7:26 PM

Plaintiffs

Michael Prins

Rebecca Oberdorf

Plaintiffs

Shindler, Anderson, Goplerud & Weese P.C.

defendants

Mercy Health Network, Inc.

Mercy Medical Center - Clinton

Trinity Health Corporation

defendant counsels

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

nature of claim: 890/