Seagen, a drug company focused on targeted therapies for cancer, and members of the company's board of directors were slapped with a shareholder lawsuit Friday in New York Southern District Court over the company's proposed $43 billion sale to Pfizer. The court case, filed by Brodsky & Smith on behalf of Sandra Ober, accuses the defendants of filing a misleading and incomplete proxy statement in support of the deal. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03378, Ober v. Seagen Inc. et al.
Biotech & Pharmaceuticals
April 22, 2023, 11:48 AM