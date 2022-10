New Suit

Liberty Mutual Insurance was slapped with an insurance coverage lawsuit Friday in Texas Northern District Court. The lawsuit, concerning claims of tornado damage, was filed by Ensley Benitez Law on behalf of Ideal Floors. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-02311, Obadiah Inc. dba Ideal Floors v. Liberty Mutual Insurance Company.

Insurance

October 14, 2022, 7:47 PM