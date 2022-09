News From Law.com

The general counsel of the far-right Oath Keepers group has been charged in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol. Kellye SoRelle, a family lawyer in Texas, was indicted on four federal counts including obstruction of an official proceeding, conspiring to obstruct that proceeding, entering restricted grounds and obstruction of justice. The indictment was posted in the Western District of Texas, but had not yet been docketed in federal court in Washington, D.C.

September 01, 2022, 12:18 PM