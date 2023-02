Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Fisher & Phillips on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Empower Retirement to Missouri Western District Court. The suit, over alleged employment discrimination based on age, race and national origin, was filed by the Cornerstone Law Firm on behalf of Jan Oates. The case is 4:23-cv-00089, Oates v. Empower Retirement LLC.

Banking & Financial Services

February 09, 2023, 4:31 PM