New Suit

BP, Halliburton and other defendants were hit with a wrongful death lawsuit Thursday in Louisiana Eastern District Court. The lawsuit, brought by the Downs Law Group on behalf of Julius J. Horne and Laquandia Oates, contends that Horne was diagnosed with leukemia after being exposed to toxic substances from the Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill in Apr. 2010. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00612, Oates et al v. BP et al.