New Suit - Contract

Oakwood University sued IT company Dynamic Campus Solutions for breach of contract on Friday in Alabama Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Butler Snow, alleges that the defendant failed to implement adequate safety measures under its IT contract with the school, allowing a hacker to conduct a ransomware attack in March 2022. The suit further contends that the defendant did not have adequate backup systems in place, causing data to be lost or compromised. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-00916, Oakwood University Inc. v. Dynamic Campus Solutions Inc.

Education

July 14, 2023, 8:14 PM

Plaintiffs

Oakwood University, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Butler Snow

defendants

Dynamic Campus Solutions, Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract