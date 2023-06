New Suit - Trademark

Oakley, a EssilorLuxottica subsidiary, sued Zoetop Business Co. Friday in Illinois Northern District Court over trademark infringement claims. The lawsuit, brought by Greer, Burns & Crain, accuses the defendant of selling counterfeit Oakley products. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-03834, Oakley, Inc. v. Zoetop Business Co., Limited.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 16, 2023, 4:58 PM

Plaintiffs

Oakley, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Greer, Burns & Crain

defendants

Zoetop Business Co., Limited

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims