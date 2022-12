New Suit - Trademark

Eyewear seller Oakley filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The case, filed by Greer, Burns, & Crain, targets Qingtian Diaocheng Trading Co. and other defendants for allegedly selling counterfeit goods. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-07054, Oakley, Inc. v. Qingtian Diaocheng Trading Co., Ltd. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 14, 2022, 7:06 PM