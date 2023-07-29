New Suit - Trademark

Oakley Inc., a subsidiary of the eyewear conglomerate EssilorLuxottica, sued Light In The Box Ltd. and LightInTheBox Holding Co. on Friday in Illinois Northern District Court over the alleged sale of counterfeit goods. The court case, brought by Greer, Burns & Crain, accuses the defendant of selling merchandise, including gloves, featuring counterfeit versions of Oakley trademarks. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-04966, Oakley, Inc. v. Light In The Box Limited et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 29, 2023, 11:26 AM

Plaintiffs

Oakley, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Greer, Burns & Crain

Greer Burns & Crain Ltd

Greer, Burns And Crain, Ltd.

Greer, Burns & Crain Ltd.

defendants

Light In The Box Limited

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd.

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims