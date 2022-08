New Suit - Contract

Womble Bond Dickinson filed a lawsuit Friday in North Carolina Eastern District Court on behalf of Oakley Fertilizer Inc. The suit seeks declaratory judgment in a contract dispute with Savage Services Corp. regarding the storage, handling, and unloading of bulk fertilizer products. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 7:22-cv-00158, Oakley Fertilizer, Inc. v. Savage Services Corporation.

North Carolina

August 26, 2022, 4:45 PM