New Suit - Securities Class Action

Opendoor Technologies, a digital residential real estate platform, and its top officers were hit with a securities class action on Tuesday in Arizona District Court. The suit, brought by Labaton Sucharow and VanOverbeke Michaud & Timmony, accuses the defendant of misleading investors about the ability of its algorithm to accurately adjust to price fluctuations in the real estate market. Various underwriters are also named as defendants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-01987, Oakland County Voluntary Employees' Beneficiary Association et al. v. Opendoor Technologies Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

November 22, 2022, 7:38 PM