New Suit - Securities Class Action

Sotera Health, a sterilization and lab testing consulting company, members of its board of directors and other defendants were hit with a securities class action Tuesday in Ohio Northern District Court in connection with the company's $1.2 billion initial public offering and $675 million secondary offering. The suit, brought by Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossman; Climaco, Wilcox, Peca, & Garofoli Co.; and VanOverbeke, Michaud & Timmony, accuses the defendants of filing materially false and misleading representations concerning the company's emissions control systems and exposure to liability from lawsuits related to its 'excessive' carcinogenic EtO emissions. BNP Paribas, Barclays, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs Group and JPMorgan Chase are also listed as defendants in relation to their role as underwriters in the IPO. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00143, Oakland County Employees' Retirement System et al v. Sotera Health Company et al.

Banking & Financial Services

January 25, 2023, 6:04 AM