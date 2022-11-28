Who Got The Work

J. Hoke 'Trey' Peacock III of Susman Godfrey has entered an appearance for Just One Dime Coaching d/b/a Done For You by Just One Dime, its owner Travis Seth Kniep and other defendants in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The suit, filed Oct. 14 in Texas Western District Court by Rain Minns Law Firm on behalf of Michael Oakes, accuses the defendants of failing to build, manage, optimize and scale an Amazon store for the plaintiff in accordance with an executed services agreement. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel, is 1:22-cv-01045, Oakes v. Just One Dime Coaching, LLC et al.

